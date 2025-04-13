Over 20 killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Sumy, says acting mayor

More than 20 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to the city’s acting mayor on Sunday.

The deadly strike occurred as residents gathered to observe Palm Sunday, with two ballistic missiles hitting the city center.

“On this bright Palm Sunday, our community has suffered a terrible tragedy,” said Acting Mayor Artem Kobzar in a social media statement. “Unfortunately, we already know of more than 20 deaths.”

The attack came less than 24 hours after Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers traded accusations of violating a U.S.-brokered agreement to halt strikes on critical energy infrastructure—highlighting the ongoing difficulty in reaching a resolution to the three-year war.