‘Pahela Baishakh is the symbol of our harmony’

Chief Adviser to the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus today described Pahela Baishakh as a symbol of “our harmony,” extending his greetings to the nation on the occasion of the Bengali New Year, which will be celebrated tomorrow (Monday.

“Tomorrow, Pahela Baishakh is one of the symbols of our harmony. People will celebrate it in their own ways, according to their customs. It is a universal festival that everyone will participate in,” he said at a Sampriti assembly after laying the foundation stone of the Sampriti Bhaban.

The Chief Adviser emphasized that despite the diversity of beliefs, religions, and customs, the people of the country form one united family. “Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, various communities, and people from both the hills and plains of our country—together, we share diverse languages, cultures, and traditions,” he added.

The event, held at the International Buddhist Monastery in the capital, was also attended by Religious Affairs Adviser Dr. A.F.M. Khalid Hossain, Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Adviser Supradip Chakma, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Religious Secretary AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik, Bangladesh Buddhist Federation Advisory Council Acting Chairman Professor Dr. Sukomal Barua, and International Buddhist Monastery Deputy Chief Ven. Bhikkhu Sunandapriya.

The Bangladesh Buddhist Federation organized the program, which was chaired by Venerable Dharmapriya Mahathera, Deputy Chief Patriarch of the Bangladesh Buddhist Sangha Council.