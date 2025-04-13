UP member held with homemade weapons in Sunamganj

A Union Parishad (UP) member from Sunamganj’s Dharmapasha upazila has been arrested with homemade weapons. He was arrested on Saturday morning at around 8:45 AM during a raid at his residence.

The arrested man is Zayed Noor, 53, the elected member of Ward No. 8 under Sukhair Rajapur South Union. He is a resident of Rangpur Hati village in Rajapur.

The raid was jointly conducted by members of the army and Dharmapasha police, led by Major Salah Uddin of the Shantiganj Army Camp. During the operation, authorities recovered a sharp ramdao (traditional machete), two local machetes, a holding stick, a hockey stick, an empty liquor bottle, and an Android mobile phone from Noor’s house.

Dharmapasha Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Enamul Haque confirmed the arrest.

He said that Zayed Noor has 10 criminal cases filed against him, including charges of murder, homicide, robbery, and extortion.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement raided his house and arrested him.

A case has been filed under the Arms Act following the seizure of the weapons, and preparations are underway to present the accused before the court.