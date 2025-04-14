Dhaka signs OIC Statute for promoting labour rights

Bangladesh has officially signed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labour Centre Statute at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah which will contribute towards promoting labour rights and welfare in Bangladesh as a signatory country, reports UNB.

On behalf of the government of Bangladesh, Adviser for the Ministry of Labour and Employment Brigadier General (R.) Dr. M Sakhawat Hussain signed the Statute at a signing ceremony held at the OIC on April 13.

The adviser was warmly greeted and received by Assistant Secretary General (ASG) for Economic Affairs of OIC, Dr. Ahmad Kawesa Sengendo.

At a discussion between the Bangladesh adviser and the OIC-ASG it was noted that signing of such an important legal document as the Labour Centre Statute will contribute towards promoting labour rights and welfare in Bangladesh as a signatory country.

The adviser pointed out that Bangladesh is a signatory of all ILO core conventions and protocols.

The Bangladesh government has taken remarkable measures to enhance factory safety and health, minimum wage and other welfare related benefits to the workers.

OIC ASG congratulated Bangladesh on signing the Statute and thanked the adviser for updating him about Bangladesh’s labour forces and their uplifting.

Both sides stressed deeper understanding and closer cooperation in trade, investment and labour related issues.

The adviser who also holds the shipping portfolio briefly informed the OIC officials about Bangladesh’s burgeoning shipbuilding industry, which is employing a growing number of skilled and semiskilled labourers.

Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OIC M J H Jabed and senior officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment also attended the signing ceremony.