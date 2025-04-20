Local Govt Reform Commission submits report to CA

The Local Government Reform Commission on Sunday submitted its report to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, outlining a set of recommendations aimed at enhancing the efficiency and service delivery of local government bodies across Bangladesh.

The commission, headed by local governance expert Dr Tofail Ahmed, formally handed over the report at the state guesthouse Jamuna. The report includes a wide range of reform proposals, with particular focus on making local governance more responsive, accountable, and citizen-oriented.

The eight-member commission was formed by the government in November last year to examine and suggest structural improvements to local government institutions such as Union Parishads, Municipalities, Upazila Parishads, Zila Parishads, and City Corporations.

Among the commission members are Dr Ferdous Arfina Osman, former chair of the Public Administration Department at Dhaka University; AMM Nasir Uddin, former secretary; Advocate Abdur Rahman of the Supreme Court; Dr Mahfuz Kabir, director at the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS); Mashuda Khatun Shefali, executive director of Nari Uddug Kendra; Dr Md Tariqul Islam, professor of Government and Politics at Jahangirnagar University; and a representative from the student community.

Dr Tofail Ahmed reiterated the importance of redefining the role of elected representatives at the local level. He emphasized that positions such as members and councillors should be recognized as part-time roles, as is the case in many other countries, while mayors and chairpersons continue to serve full-time.

He argued that existing restrictions on part-time roles hinder the effective participation of competent individuals in local governance, and recommended changes to legal frameworks to reflect international best practices.

The report is expected to serve as a blueprint for a comprehensive overhaul of local governance structures and pave the way for more inclusive and development-focused administrative models.

Chief Adviser Yunus thanked the commission for their work and assured that the recommendations would be reviewed carefully for possible implementation in the near future.