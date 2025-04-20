Nasrul Hamid’s apartments, cars, 70 bank accounts seized

A court in Dhaka on Sunday ordered the seizure of four apartments in Dhaka, three cars and 70 bank accounts that belong to former state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Zakir Hossain Ghalib issued the order following an application of the anti-graft body.

The 70 accounts are containing Tk over 37 crore.

The application stated that there is a possibility of transferring/executing documents or changing/transferring ownership of the immovable/movable assets in the name of the accused Nasrul Hamid Bipur.

For fair investigation, it is necessary to block and seize these immovable and movable assets of him.

One of the apartments is situated at Priyoprangon in the capital’s Poribagh, while the three others are in Banani’s PP Tower. These structures are valued at Tk 8.5 million.

The three cars are valued at Tk 24.7 million.