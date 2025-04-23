6th Bangladesh-Japan public-private economic dialogue held in Tokyo

The 6th Bangladesh-Japan public-private joint economic dialogue was held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Tokyo, in a hybrid format.

The Bangladesh delegation, comprising senior government officials and private sector representatives, led by M Siraz Uddin Miah, principal secretary to the Chief Advisor and the Japanese delegation, headed by Matsuo Takehiko, vice minister for international affairs, METI were present there.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Japan Md Daud Ali and Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi also attended the event, said a press release issued today.

The dialogue provided a platform for continued open and constructive engagement between stakeholders from both countries. Discussions focused on strengthening trade and investment cooperation, with particular attention to connectivity, the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt (BIG-B), logistics, energy transition, agriculture, and the simplification of tax and customs procedures.

Bangladesh highlighted its investment potential and ongoing reform initiatives aimed at fostering a more business-friendly environment.

The Japanese side was updated on the progress made in response to earlier feedback from Japanese investors.

The Japanese delegation conveyed their private sector’s strong satisfaction with Bangladesh’s improving business climate, noting that the number of Japanese companies in the country has tripled over the past decade. This reflects increased investor confidence and strong interest in business expansion.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral economic ties and expressed hope for concluding the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) by the end of 2025. Bangladesh reiterated its full support to facilitate Japanese investment and emphasized its willingness to work closely with Japanese stakeholders. The Japanese side welcomed the ongoing reforms and expressed optimism that the current momentum would continue.

Principal Secretary M Siraz Uddin Miah assured that the Government of Bangladesh will continue working to address the key challenges, as raised in the discussion.

He highlighted reform and automation efforts to ensure a more investor-friendly environment and underscored the importance of concluding the EPA before Bangladesh’s graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status.

Vice Minister Matsuo Takehiko of METI referred to a survey that more than 60% of the Japanese companies are considering to expand their business in Bangladesh.

He said that the Japanese government is ready to facilitate enhancing Japanese investment in Bangladesh through public private partnership.

The dialogue was attended by senior officials from both governments and prominent business leaders. From Bangladesh, participants included representatives from the chief advisor’s Office, National Board of Revenue, Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), Bangladesh Bank and FBCCI.

From the Japanese side, participants included among others the Chairman of the Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Co-operation of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI), officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other ministries, as well as heads of the JICA and JETRO offices in Bangladesh, and representatives from the Japanese private sector.