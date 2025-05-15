Prince Mamun sued under CyberSecurity Act

Laila Akhter Farhad filed a case under the Cyber Security Act against TikTok content creator Abdullah Al Mamun, popularly known as Prince Mamun, for allegedly spreading false, defamatory, and invasive content online.

The complaint was submitted on Thursday to Dhaka’s Cyber Tribunal, where Judge Md. Nurul Alam recorded the plaintiff’s statement and scheduled July 13 for further proceedings, confirmed court bench assistant Jewel Mia.

According to the case, on May 10, Mamun allegedly entered Laila’s residence under false pretenses and pressured her to withdraw a pending rape case against him. Laila, awakened from sleep, was shocked by his presence and asked him to leave. Despite her refusal to engage, Mamun began livestreaming from her home via his Facebook page, broadcasting four live videos between 1 PM and 3 PM.

The videos, which have each garnered over a million views, reportedly showed private areas of the house, including the bedroom, bathroom and Laila herself in a vulnerable state. The livestreams included abusive language, threats, and obscene gestures. Mamun later shared edited clips from the footage, which the complaint says severely, damaged Laila’s reputation and violated her privacy.

Laila claims the viral content has left her personal life in jeopardy and caused significant social humiliation.