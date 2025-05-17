EastHands Charity Hosts Successful Carbon Workshop

London, May 14, 2025 – EastHands Charity proudly hosted its carbon workshop today at the London Bangla Press Club, located in London E1. The first workshop of the City Bridge Foundation project, facilitated by the esteemed Dr. Zaki Rezawa Anwar, saw the enthusiastic participation of more than 35 local residents, both male and female, who engaged in an interactive session aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of environmental issues and personal health and wellness.

This pioneering workshop is part of a broader initiative funded by the City Bridge Foundation, designed to empower residents with knowledge and practical measures to reduce their carbon footprint. The project’s primary goal is to enhance the community’s awareness of environmental sustainability and promote healthier living practices.

The main theme of the project was “To enable residents to have a greater understanding of the environment, measures to reduce the carbon footprint, as well as their own health and wellness.”

The project will be delivered through a combination of workshops, presentations, and round table discussions. A dedicated Project Coordinator and Assistant have been employed, supported by four volunteers. Together, they will facilitate a range of group activities and offer face-to-face sessions for individuals and families.

EastHands Charity plans to conduct four workshops, each lasting two to three hours, on a quarterly basis. These sessions will cover topics such as energy conservation, sustainable transportation, waste reduction, energy-efficient home practices, health and wellbeing, gardening, healthy eating, and recycling.

The inaugural workshop was a resounding success, setting a positive tone for future sessions. Participants left with a greater understanding of how they can contribute to a healthier environment and improve their own well-being.

The workshop session was conducted by Senior Volunteer Rumana Rakhi. The welcome speech and short promo video were presented by CEO and advisor ASM Masum. Overall management was by Ahad Chowdhury Babu and supported by Volunteer Kinu Miah. Certificates were presented to participants by EastHands Trustee Bablul Hoque, senior journalist Rahmat Ali, Tower Hamlets Carers Association’s President Zahed Miah, Secretary Liton Ahmed, Shahan Ahmed Chowdhury, and Zaglul Khan. Apu Roy and Khaled Masud Roni were also present at the workshop.

The workshop session was supported by the Tower Hamlets Carers association.

Nobab Uddin, Chair of EastHands, said, “Every individual has a responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint, and as a charity, we have a greater responsibility to create awareness among people on how to reduce their carbon footprint. We are extremely grateful to the City Bridge Foundation for supporting this good cause and helping save the environment. I am sure these workshop sessions will benefit the participants towards the reduction of their carbon footprint.”

EastHands Charity is dedicated to empowering communities through education and practical initiatives aimed at promoting environmental sustainability and healthy living. With the support of generous funders like the City Bridge Foundation, EastHands Charity continues to make a positive impact on the lives of local residents.