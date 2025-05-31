Almonds rein in weight, cholesterol and hypertension, confirms study

Recent meta-analyses of studies on the benefits of consuming almonds published in a peer-reviewed journal have shown that the tree nut does leave an ameliorative impact in a multitude of sectors. The results suggest that almond consumption results in small reductions in weight, LDL cholesterol and diastolic blood pressure, as well as improved glycaemic responses in Asian Indians.

These results were published recently in a paper Current Scientific Evidence and Research Strategies in the Role of Almonds in Cardiometabolic Health in the peer-reviewed journal Current Developments in Nutrtition Perspective. The analyses of multiple studies showed that almond consumption does not lead to weight gain, and may even contribute to reductions in body weight at doses of about 50 grams a day. The authors from the United States, Canada, France and India argued that almonds have an impact on lowering cholesterol in the body, though it depends on the dose (over 50g a day), and for how long it is eaten (10 weeks). Almond consumption results in a small but significant reduction in LDL cholesterol by approximately 5 g/dL (or about 5%) for the general population, including those at risk of chronic diseases.