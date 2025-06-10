Bangladesh-Singapore showdown sparks early stadium rush

The Bangladesh-Singapore football match is set to kick off at 7:00 PM local time at Dhaka’s National Stadium. However, the festive atmosphere had already engulfed the surrounding areas of Paltan and Gulistan by early afternoon, with fans gathering in anticipation.

Excited spectators began arriving well ahead of time, with many queuing at the gates long before they opened at 2:30 PM. The crowd, predominantly composed of young men and women, streamed steadily into the stadium.

The entire stadium area was abuzz with activity. Football fans were spotted taking photos with life-size cutouts of their favorite Bangladesh players, particularly Hamza Choudhury and Fahmidul Islam, drawing considerable attention.

Many supporters carried placards with messages such as “Hamza, we love you”, waved small Bangladeshi flags, and donned the national team jersey as they waited eagerly to enter the venue. Outside the nearby Baitul Mukarram mosque, members of “Football Ultras Bangladesh” were seen marching with drums and chants — a rare sight for domestic football events in recent memory.

Such fervor has not been seen in Bangladeshi football for quite some time. During the 1980s and 1990s, football was one of the country’s most popular forms of entertainment. While the sport’s popularity has waned over the years, select national and international matches still capture the public’s imagination. Previous fixtures against Australia and Qatar drew significant interest, although fans attended those matches with tempered expectations of victory.

One of the most memorable football crowds at the National Stadium dates back to August 6, 2011, when more than 50,000 fans gathered outside during the Abahani-Mohammedan Super Cup final — so many that concerns arose about the structural integrity of the stadium.

Today’s atmosphere, however, is somewhat different. The stadium’s capacity has been reduced to 21,000 due to the installation of individual seating, and all tickets were sold out well in advance. Consequently, those unable to secure tickets have chosen not to crowd the stadium area. Yet hours before kickoff, the venue was already nearing full capacity.

The heightened interest in today’s match is largely driven by fans’ hope for a Bangladesh victory. Adding to the excitement is the presence of foreign-born Bangladeshi stars—Hamza Choudhury, Fahmidul Islam, and Shamit Shome—representing the national team, drawing in football enthusiasts eager to witness their performances.

Another noteworthy development is the professionalization of the match presentation by the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), which has embraced corporate sponsorship. Digital advertising boards inside the stadium and a variety of commercial activities around the venue have added a modern, colorful touch to the event. In many ways, this match is showcasing what a “digital-era” football experience looks like in Bangladesh.