Bezos wedding in Venice sparks celebration and controversy

Venice is hosting one of the most lavish events of the year this week, as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and media personality Lauren Sanchez celebrate their wedding with a three-day star-studded party — even as local residents and activists protest what they call the commodification of their city.

The festivities, reportedly running from Thursday to Saturday, will welcome around 200 elite guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Mick Jagger, Kim Kardashian, and Orlando Bloom. Though the ceremony’s exact location remains secret, speculation centers on the historic Church of the Abbey of Misericordia or the Arsenale, a former naval hub.

Bezos’ 127-meter yacht, ”Koru”, is expected to moor near the San Giorgio Maggiore island, which has reportedly been booked in full for the occasion. Meanwhile, at least 95 private jets have requested landing clearance at Venice’s Marco Polo airport, according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera.

The scale of the celebration has ignited backlash in a city already straining under mass tourism. Local activists argue Venice is being used as a billionaire’s playground, worsening depopulation and environmental stress. Protesters from the “No Space for Bezos” movement vow to disrupt the celebration by filling the canals with inflatable animals and small boats.

“This isn’t a private ballroom, it’s a city with real problems and fragile residents,” said Tommaso Cacciari, leader of the protest group. On Monday, Greenpeace activists unfurled a banner in St Mark’s Square depicting Bezos laughing with the message: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax.”

Critics also pointed to contradictions in Sanchez’s public stance on climate change, noting her April space flight aboard a rocket by Bezos’s Blue Origin, while environmentalists condemned the carbon footprint of such extravagant gatherings.

Still, not all locals are opposed. Some, like 50-year-old Michele Serafini, view the wedding as a boon for the city. “It brings money to Venice,” he said, noting the event’s relatively small size and promises of minimal disruption.

City officials and the couple’s Sicilian wedding planners, Lanza & Baucina, emphasized that efforts are being made to avoid disturbance and respect the city’s heritage. The couple has also made charitable contributions to Venice and engaged local artisans, including iconic pastry maker Rosa Salva and Murano glass producer Laguna B.

As Venice braces for both celebration and protest, the Bezos wedding has become more than a high-society affair — it’s a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over the future of the historic lagoon city.