Yunus directs to start preparations for next hajj from now

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has directed the ministry to start preparations from now on so that hajj management can also be completed smoothly next year like this year’s.

He congratulated the Ministry of Religious Affairs and other concerned for accomplishing this year’s hajj management efficiently.

He came up with the directives at a meeting with representatives of the ministry at the State Guest House Jamuna on Thursday.

Expressing his satisfaction over the roadmap for next year’s hajj, which has already been published, Prof Yunus told the ministry officials that they must identify the minor errors detected this year and take proper steps to prevent those in the future.

At the meeting, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain informed the Chief Adviser that the roadmap for next year’s hajj management has already been announced through a newspaper advertisement and the hajj quota for Bangladeshis will be announced on July 10 next.

Prof Yunus said there were no complaints about the Hhajj management this year.

“Everyone appreciated it. The officials of the ministry worked hard, so congratulations and best wishes to everyone,” he added.

He said the example being created in performing hajj this year by all registered hajj pilgrims should become a permanent policy of this ministry.

“Training arrangements must be ensured for all pilgrims and those involved in hajj management. Training is very necessary so that everyone can perform hajj without facing any problem,” he said.

Highlighting various aspects of this year’s hajj, Religious Affairs Secretary AKM Aftab Hossain Pramanik said extensive preparations and plans have been taken for hajj, 2026 under the supervision of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and in light of the directives of the Saudi government.

He said several steps have been taken for successful and organised hajj management.

Registration of hajj pilgrims will be ensured by receiving medical fitness certificates, Pramanik said, adding only certificates issued by civil surgeons of different districts or directors of dedicated government hospitals will be acceptable.

He said the calendar and checklist of hajj activities have been prepared according to the Saudi timeline and roadmap, and effective steps have been taken to fulfill the hajj quota.

He said the ministry has published the schedule for the smooth implementation of hajj 2026 activities.

The religious affairs secretary said the quota of Bangladesh for hajj 2026 will be announced on July 10, 2025 and the final registration of hajj pilgrims will be completed by October 21, 2025.

The signing of agreements with various service providers will be completed on December 1, 2025 and the approval of vendors and quotations will be completed on January 4, 2026, he said.

“After that, the issuance of visas to hajj pilgrims will start from March 20, 2026 and flight operations will start from April 18, 2026. Finally, the test (service verification) of the holy hajj will be completed on May 29, 2026,” he added.

The ministry informed that this year 87,100 Bangladeshi pilgrims performed the holy hajj.

Through the ”Labbaik” mobile app, hajj pilgrims have easily received the necessary information and 30,234 people registered on the app.

According to official data, 38 people died naturally during hajj this year. In addition, 24 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Saudi Arabia. A total of 51,615 pilgrims have returned home after performing hajj in Saudi Arabia as of June 25.

Pramanik said so far, information has been received that 806 luggages were lost and of those, 790 luggages have been found.

“Efforts are on to find the remaining 16 luggages.”

He said measures are being taken to cancel the licenses of 415 hajj agencies for not being able to send hajjis for three consecutive years.

Specific indicators have been applied to evaluate the performance of hajj agencies, in which they will be placed in A plus, A, B, C and D categories based on the satisfaction of pilgrims, compliance with contracts and following government policies.

Chief Adviser Prof Yunus instructed the officials concerned to congratulate the agencies, which achieved the A Plus category, by sending letters to those on behalf of him.

He also instructed the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure that those who wish to go to hajj next year use the Labbaik app from now on and get answers to their various questions.