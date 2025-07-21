Shuchishmita secures PhD studies at Oxford University

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

21 July, 2025 — Shuchishmita Maitra Auhona, a remarkable 20-year-old from Barking, London, has secured a coveted place at the University of Oxford to pursue a DPhil (PhD) in Medical Sciences — a rare achievement attained directly from a Bachelor’s degree, with no Master’s required.

The daughter of Engr. Dr Sukanta Maitra and Kanika Mukherjee, Auhona completed her BEng in Biomedical Engineering from King’s College London with an Upper First Class Honours. She will soon attend her graduation ceremony as a newly qualified engineer.

In addition to the PhD offer from Oxford, Auhona has also received confirmed offers for a Master’s programme at Imperial College London and an MBBS programme at Norwich Medical School, which demonstrates her broad academic abilities across science, engineering, and medicine.

A former pupil of Southend High Grammar School for Girls (GCSEs) and Westcliff High Grammar School for Boys (A Levels), Auhona achieved outstanding results throughout her academic career

She has also been chosen as a research fellow for a fully-funded summer programme at the esteemed Centre for Doctoral Training in Medical Engineering at King’s College London.

A shining example of academic excellence in STEM, Auhona’s journey continues to inspire young scholars across the UK and beyond.