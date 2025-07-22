13 killed in Russia bus crash

Thirteen people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus transporting mine workers crashed early Monday in Russia’s far eastern Yakutia region, officials reported.

Authorities said the driver appeared to have lost control, causing the vehicle to swerve off the road and plunge 25 metres (82 feet) into a ravine. The accident occurred around 3:20 am local time (1820 GMT Sunday).

Images released by the local interior ministry showed the overturned bus resting next to a pool of muddy water, its wheels facing upward, alongside a twisted metal barrier on the road above.

The crash took place on an industrial road serving the Denisovsky Mining and Processing Plant, which extracts and processes coal.

Investigators have launched a criminal negligence probe into the incident.

Industrial accidents are common in Russia, often attributed to weak safety standards.

Local authorities have declared Tuesday a day of mourning.