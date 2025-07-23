6 bodies kept at CMH, ministry requests to provide DNA samples

The identities of six people, who died in the air force fighter jet crash into Milestone School and College at Uttara, are yet to be determined, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The bodies are currently kept at the morgue of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka, according to a media release from the ministry.

Under the supervision of Health Ministry experts, DNA samples have already been collected from the bodies for profiling.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will conduct DNA profiling at its laboratory soon to help identify the deceased.

Officials have requested the families who are still searching for their missing loved ones and whose names do not appear in the published lists of injured or deceased to visit the CID office in Malibagh and provide DNA samples for matching, the release added.

It said only one family of a missing person has so far contacted the authorities and submitted a DNA sample.

The identification process will be expedited once more families come forward and matches can be confirmed in the shortest possible time, with authorities urging all concerned to cooperate in this identification process.

A total of 32 people have, so far, officially declared dead in the jet crash and many others have been undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital.