Owners, workers threaten 72-hr transport strike

Transport owners and workers have threatened to enforce a 72-hour nationwide strike from August 12 if their eight-point demand is not met by August 11.

They came up with this warning at a press conference held at the Jatiya Press Club at 11AM on Sunday.

Saiful Alam, general secretary of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners’ Association, said that if the demands are not fulfilled within this deadline, all types of commercial transport, including buses, trucks, covered vans, will remain off the roads from 6AM on August 12 to 6AM on August 15.Wheat import

He said road transport plays a vital role in the country’s economy, communication, and goods transportation.

”We are committed to making this sector disciplined, free from traffic jams, accidents, and extortion and to building a modern, inclusive, and passenger-friendly transport system.”

Their key demands include:

1. Amending sections 98 and 105 of the Road Transport Act, 2018, along with other recommended clauses

2. Extending the economic lifespan of commercial vehicles from 20–25 years to 30 years

3. Declaring any vehicle—regardless of age—unfit for operation if it fails fitness tests or contributes to environmental pollution

4. Maintaining the previous provision allowing older vehicles to operate outside metropolitan areas if they pass fitness tests

5. Suspending BRTA’s ongoing drive against 20–25-year-old vehicles until the issues are resolved

6. Reducing the doubled presumptive income tax imposed on commercial vehicles in the budget

7. Extending the import age limit for reconditioned commercial vehicles from 5 to 12 years to facilitate phasing out unfit vehicles

8. Enforcing the provision of returning accident-hit vehicles from police custody to owners within 72 hours

They also demanded the formulation of a scrapping policy for outdated vehicles and creation of separate lanes for three-wheelers and unauthorised light vehicles on highways, citing their role in frequent road accidents.

Other demands included the speedy issuance and renewal of driving licences and implementation of the workers’ federation’s 12-point charter.