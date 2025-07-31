Messi’s last-second assist lifts Inter Miami over Atlas 2-1 in Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi delivered two crucial assists – including one in the dying seconds – to help Inter Miami secure a dramatic 2-1 victory over Atlas in their Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday night.

The match marked Messi’s return after serving a one-game suspension alongside teammate Jordi Alba for skipping the MLS All-Star Game. The Argentine superstar set up the game-winning goal for Marcelo Weigandt in the 96th minute, following a tense review by VAR that overturned an initial offside call.

Messi had earlier assisted on Telasco Segovia’s goal in the 58th minute to give Miami a 1-0 lead. Atlas equalized in the 82nd minute through Rivaldo Lozano before Weigandt’s late heroics sealed the win for the home side.

The assist was Messi’s fifth of July, a month in which he also scored eight goals and was named Major League Soccer’s Player of the Month. Miami went 4-1-1 in league play during that span.

The first half saw both teams create opportunities in a physical contest, but neither side could find the net. Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made three key saves, including a crucial stop on a header from Eduardo Aguirre. Luis Suarez nearly put Miami ahead just before halftime, but his powerful strike rattled off the crossbar.

The night also saw Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul make his debut for Inter Miami. A close friend and national teammate of Messi, De Paul officially joined the club last week.