39 Bangladeshis deported from US arrive in Dhaka

A total of 39 Bangladeshi nationals have been deported from the United States and arrived in Dhaka on Saturday morning via a chartered flight.

They were repatriated aboard a US military aircraft—a C-17—and arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka on Saturday morning, immigration police at HSIA confirmed.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the deportation is part of the US government’s ongoing crackdown on undocumented immigrants. The effort, which began during the administration of former President Donald Trump, has continued under subsequent administrations.

This latest group brings the total number of Bangladeshis deported under similar circumstances to 157, with 118 previously returned from the US.