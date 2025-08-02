Legal disputes stall teaching in 17 Sunamganj schools

Seventeen government primary schools in Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj are facing serious disruptions in academic activities as several teachers engage in legal battles to retain their positions as head teachers.

According to the Upazila Primary Education Office, the affected schools were nationalized in 2013.

The head teachers, at that time, appointed by school management committees were absorbed into government service as assistant teachers. However, some of these teachers are now claiming the right to continue as head teachers, arguing that they held those posts before nationalization.

Though officially designated as assistant teachers, the claimants have continued serving as acting head teachers and have obtained interim court orders to block the appointment of new head teachers to their respective schools.

Permanent head teacher recruitment has remained stalled, impacting administrative efficiency and academic quality. Assistant teachers are also unable to receive promotions, and many positions remain vacant.

The schools affected by the legal dispute include Lamasania, West Mashimpur, Intaj Ali, Puran Bashtola, Rajoni Sugandha Dohalia, Dewan Nagar, Bhujna, Mirpur Khagura, Pandargaon South Para, Sonapur, Aroakhai, Akilpur, Boitakhai Borkata, Katakhali, Polirchar, Gopinagar, and Notun Nagar Government Primary Schools.

Dowarabazar Upazila Primary Education Officer Panchanan Kumar Sana said, “Due to these ongoing legal cases, we are unable to appoint head teachers in many schools.

This is affecting the quality of education. Once the court cases are resolved, we expect normal academic activities to resume,” he added.