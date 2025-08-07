SIRAJUL ISLAM ANNOUNCES BID FOR TOWER HAMLETS MAYOR WITH PROMISE OF “CHANGE THE BOROUGH DESERVES”

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Long-serving Labour councillor Sirajul Islam has officially launched his campaign to become the next Mayor of Tower Hamlets, promising “the change Tower Hamlets deserves” and pledging to restore trust and deliver effective leadership across the borough.

Sirajul Islam, a lifelong resident of Tower Hamlets and current leader of the local Labour Group, brings over two decades of experience in public service. In a passionate statement announcing his candidacy, he reflected on a journey that began not in politics but in a local garment factory in the 1980s. “I didn’t earn much, but I gained a deep understanding of the everyday struggles our communities face,” he said. “That experience shaped my values and ignited a lifelong commitment to public service.”

Islam, who studied Community Development at the University of Westminster and later served over ten years in the NHS, highlighted his deep roots in the borough and a consistent track record of standing up for fairness, equality, and opportunity. He joined the Labour Party in the 1990s and has since served as a councillor for Bethnal Green for 24 years, winning successive elections against political opponents including Respect, Tower Hamlets First, and Aspire.

Throughout his political career, he has held senior positions including Cabinet Member, Deputy Leader, and Deputy Mayor. Now, as Labour’s official candidate for Mayor, Islam is presenting himself as a unifying figure amid what he describes as leadership failures under the current administration.

“The current Mayor has failed to deliver,” he said. “Despite promises to freeze council tax, it has gone up. Waste services are in crisis, and no new homes have been delivered beyond what Labour had already commissioned. Worst of all, the borough is under Government intervention due to serious failings in governance.”

Islam is calling for a fresh start, offering “honest and compassionate leadership” and urging residents to join his “movement for change.” “I’m not standing for power or position – I’m standing to serve the people of this borough,” he concluded. “Let’s build a Tower Hamlets that works for all of us.”

The election for Mayor of Tower Hamlets is expected in 2026, and Sirajul Islam is positioning himself as the experienced and principled alternative to the current administration.

