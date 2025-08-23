Dakota Johnson balances acting, producing in Splitsville

For Dakota Johnson, it was important to showcase both her acting and producing talents for the romantic comedy film Splitsville.

“I’m more valuable, I think, on set and in post (production), because I know the beat, like the heartbeat of the film while we’re making it,” Johnson told Reuters. “I’m good at helping on set. And then in post, I’m good at remembering the energy of what it felt like while we were filming so I can implement that in the edit,” the Fifty Shades of Grey actor added.

Splitsville, distributed by Neon, arrives in theaters on Friday. The film focuses on two couples. Johnson plays Julie, married to Paul, portrayed by director Michael Angelo Covino. Another couple, Ashley and Carey, is played by Adria Arjona and Kyle Marvin.

Ashley wants a divorce to satisfy her physical needs, Carey confides in Paul, who reveals he and Julie are in an open relationship, sparking complications when Carey and Julie sleep together.

“I would say it’s not so much about adulting. I would say it’s more about, like, emotional development,” Johnson said. Covino added, “We wrote the role for her. She’s wildly funny.”