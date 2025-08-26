Rubina aims to win gold in SA Games

Bangladesh Police team player Rubina Islam, who was named the best player of the women’s handball competition, expressed her high hope to win gold in the South Asian Games to be held in January next year in Pakistan.

India, one of the favourites in women’s handball, will not participate in the SA Games, so Bangladesh has a good chance of winning gold in the Games and Rubina Islam wants to take advantage of this opportunity.

“Since India will not be playing, we have a good chance to win gold this time. We want to utilise that opportunity,” she said after the national women’s handball competition final match on Monday.

Bangladesh Ansar defeated Bangladesh Police 35-29 in the final held at the Shaheed (Captain) M Mansur Ali Stadium today (Monday). Rubina scored fifteen goals in the final match.

The Bangladesh national handball team won the silver medal at the 2016 South Asian Games in India. It was the highest achievement for the women’s handball team so far. Bangladesh lost to India in that final match.

Rubina, a member of Bangladesh Police, started playing handball in Tetulia, her home district of Panchagarh, where most girls play handball. Rubina decided to become a handball player after seeing the play of his seniors.

Although she started playing handball in 2009, she got a chance to join the national team in 2014. Thanks to playing handball, she got a government job as a police officer.

After the successful women’s handball competition, Rubina also hoped that she would get a chance in the national team with her performance.