Students block Technical intersection for permanent campus

Students of Bangladesh University of Health Sciences have blocked Gabtoli and Technical intersection demanding permanent campus, halting traffic on that street.

The protesters took position at Technical intersection after 10:30AM on Tuesday and warned that they will continue until the authorities resolve the issue ofpermanent campus.

The students said that Prof Dr. AK Azad Khan is serving as the head of the Health Reform Commission. At the same time, he is holding the post of the president of the Bangladesh Diabetic Association and the chairman of the board of trustees of their Bangladesh University of Health Sciences. Educational activities are on the verge of being stopped due to the lack of a permanent campus.

They argued that this has led to long-standing mismanagement at the university.

They had formed human chains in front of the campus for the last two days. But seeing no results, they took to the road, the students added.