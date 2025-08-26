Female foreign passenger detained with over 8 kg of cocaine at Dhaka airport

Customs intelligence officials have seized more than eight kilograms of cocaine, worth around Tk 130 crore,

from a foreign passenger at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The foreign passenger named MS Petula Stafel, a citizen of Guyana, has also been detained. He arrived in Dhaka from Doha by a Qatar Airways flight around 2AM, said Sonia Akter, deputy director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID).

On secret information, a team of CIID conducted a raid at the airport. Later during a search, officials found the cocaine hidden in 22 egg-shaped, foil-wrapped packets, inside the foreigner’s luggage.

Petula arrived here on a visa-on-arrival.

The Customs intelligence said that legal proceedings under criminal and customs laws are underway against the detained passenger.