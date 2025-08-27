Election roadmap set for Thursday release: EC Secretary

Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the Election Commission (EC), has said that the commission is poised to unveil the final roadmap for the 13th National Parliament elections on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Media Center of the Election Commission Building on Wednesday afternoon, Akhtar said, “Wait until tomorrow (Thursday) for the action plan we have prepared.

Responding to media queries about the release date, he added, “We are aware that many are eagerly awaiting the roadmap. Please wait until tomorrow—we will share everything then.”

Earlier, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Mausad confirmed that the EC has approved the election roadmap and stated it would be made public within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Mausad also disclosed that the general election is scheduled for the first half of February 2026. As per established practice, the official election schedule is expected to be announced approximately two months in advance, suggesting a likely release in the first half of December 2025.

“The Commission has already initiated comprehensive preparations for the upcoming polls,” he said, emphasizing logistical planning, voter list finalization, and security coordination.

The forthcoming roadmap will outline key electoral milestones, including the dissolution of Parliament, nomination filing, scrutiny of candidates, campaign period, and polling date