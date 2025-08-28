Engineering students observe ‘complete shutdown’ across country

Academic activities came to a halt at all engineering universities and colleges across the country on Thursday as students under the banner of ‘Engineering Rights Movement’ enforced a ‘complete shutdown’.

Nasimul Islam, a fourth year student of BUET, said, ”Thursday is our weekly holiday, but we have exams every day except Friday. We boycott today’s exam for the shutdown.”

The protest follows Wednesday’s clashes in Dhaka where the law enforcers attacked them during the demonstrations.

Leaders of the movement announced the shutdown around 10:30 PM on Wednesday, calling off road blockades to ease public suffering while declaring suspension of academic activities until their demands are met.

On Thursday morning, classrooms and exam halls at Rajshahi, Khulna and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (RUET, KUET and CUET) remained empty.

Similar scenes were reported nationwide, with students boycotting all academic activities.

“Our movement will continue until justice is ensured and all our demands are met. No classes or exams will take place,” said a student.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Mohammad Sajjat Ali visited students at Shahbagh late Wednesday and expressed regret for the baton charge earlier in the day.

He assured that an inquiry panel would investigate and action would follow.

On Wednesday, the protestors had gathered at Shahbagh as part of their scheduled ‘Long March to Dhaka’.

Roads in the area came to a standstill as police blocked their procession near Hotel Intercontinental.

Several students and journalists were injured when the students and police clashed.