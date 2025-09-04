‘None of us in position of trust, it’s national crisis’

”None of us can claim to fully possess the position of trust, it’s a national crisis,” commented Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar on Thursday.

”I don’t claim to be in a position of complete credibility and I don’t believe you can either. This crisis of trust is a national challenge.”

Anwarul Islam emphasized the need for collaboration among all stakeholders to restore public confidence.

He made these comments while exchanging views with members of the Reporters Forum for Election and Democracy (RFED) at the Election Commission Building.

“To hold a good election, we must work together. I believe that further discussions, analysis, and experience-sharing – including from the field – will help us make better decisions. The risk of error is reduced when decisions are made collectively.”

The EC added, “Since we all share the same goal, I believe these matters can be resolved through dialogue.”

Two other election commissioners Tahmina Ahmad and Brig Gen (retd) Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah and EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed also spoke at the event.