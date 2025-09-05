30 Bangladeshis deported from US for illegal stay

In search of a better life, many Bangladeshis have been migrating to the United States, but some are now being forced to return home.

The Trump administration has deported 30 more Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly staying in the US illegally.

The deportees arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at around 11:30 PM on Thursday, September 4. Among them were 29 men and one woman.

None of the returnees spoke to the media upon arrival.

Since the start of US President Donald Trump’s second term, immigration crackdowns have intensified, leading to the deportation of citizens from various countries, including Bangladesh. Prior to this latest group, 187 Bangladeshis had reportedly been sent back in three separate phases.