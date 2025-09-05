Mahin withdraws from DUCSU election, extends support to Baker

Mahin Sarkar has withdrawn his candidacy for the General Secretary (GS) post in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

He has extended his support to Abu Baker Mojumder of the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad (BAGCHAS) for the same position.

He made the announcement at a press conference held at the Madhur Canteen premises of Dhaka University around 11:30 AM on Friday, September 5.

At the press conference, Mahin, a former NCP leader, said, “Unity among the forces of uprising is needed everywhere. I believe that if someone from the frontlines of the movement is elected to DUCSU, they will feel a deeper sense of responsibility than anyone else. Abu Baker Mojumder is one of the frontline leaders of the uprising. If he wins, it will feel like my own victory. I declare my support for Abu Baker Mojumder.”

Mahin Sarkar had been running as an independent candidate for the GS post. Within hours of his announcement, the NCP expelled him from the party on charges of “serious breach of discipline.”

During the July uprising, Mahin Sarkar was the coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. The Democratic Student Parliament (Bagchas), formed by former leaders of that movement, is participating in the DUCSU election under the banner “Anti-Discrimination Student Union.”