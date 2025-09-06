Pakistan’s new high commissioner meets BNP leaders

Pakistan’s new High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider met with BNP leaders at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office on Saturday morning.

The meeting, attended by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing Committee Members Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and International Affairs Committee Member Shama Obaed, was held at 10:30AM.

Theparty sources said that the regional political situation, Bangladesh-Pakistan bilateral relations and the ongoing global diplomatic context might come up for discussion in the meeting.