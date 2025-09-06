Rizvi warns of ‘deep conspiracy’ with suspected int’l links

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Saturday alleged that a “deep conspiracy” is unfolding in the country, which he fears may be tied to an international plot.

“I have a strong feeling that a deep conspiracy is going on inside the country,” Rizvi said while addressing a *milad mahfil* organised by the party at its Nayapaltan central office to mark Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

He cited recent incidents — including attacks on shrines and the burning of a dead body — as possible elements of the plot. “These kinds of things were unheard of even during the Pakistan era. We strongly condemn these acts,” Rizvi added, urging the interim government to launch an investigation.

The BNP leader accused Sheikh Hasina’s past government of corruption and misuse of public resources, alleging that ministers and her family members acquired properties at home and abroad while ordinary citizens suffered.

Rizvi rejected propaganda branding BNP as pro-Pakistan or militant-linked, saying: “We are not a foreign-backed party. We are a pro-Bangladesh party. Our Chairperson Khaleda Zia stayed in the country and endured jail in false cases.”

Linking his message to the day’s religious significance, Rizvi urged Muslims to embrace the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a path to ending injustice, corruption, and social division.