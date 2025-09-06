Attempts underway to reinstate AL: Asif Mahmud

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Adviser to Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and Ministry of Youth and Sports, has alleged that efforts are being made to bring back the Awami League (AL) into the political mainstream.

Speaking at an orientation programme for newly-appointed officers and employees of Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation (PDBF), held at the auditorium of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, the adviser claimed that some of those who previously pushed for national elections to be held in December are now plotting to delay them.

“They are now involved in conspiracies to postpone the polls,” he said, “and their agenda is to rehabilitate the Awami League.”

Asif Mahmud suggested that these groups are working to protect their own interests. “If the election takes place, those conspiring to delay it will find their political motives exposed and undermined,” he added.

Addressing the issue of political appointments, he acknowledged that there has long been a trend in Bangladesh for ruling parties to appoint their own affiliates to various organisations.

However, he emphasized that the current administration is working to change that practice. “We are committed to appointing people based on transparency and merit, not political affiliation,” he said.

The event was concluded with a reaffirmation of the government’s pledge to uphold fair recruitment practices and resist political interference in public institutions.