Working to ensure fair price for potatoes: Home Affairs Adviser

Home and Agriculture Ministry Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that farmers across the country struggling to get a fair price for their potato crops may soon see relief, as the government is actively working on the issue.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday afternoon during a visit to the newly established Guagachhia Police Camp in Gojaria upazila, Munshiganj, the adviser said, “Farmers are not getting the price they deserve for their potatoes — the government is aware and working on a solution.”

Earlier in the day, around 2:00 PM, Jahangir visited the Gojaria Station of the Bangladesh Coast Guard. He was accompanied by Dhaka Range DIG Rezaul Karim Mallik, Munshiganj Deputy Commissioner Fatema-tuz-Zohra Jannat, and Superintendent of Police Md. Shamsul Alam Sarkar.

During the police camp visit, the advisor inspected overall operations and gave directives on strengthening law enforcement and ensuring public safety in the region. Addressing journalists, he noted that the establishment of the camp had fulfilled a long-standing demand of the local community.

“People in this area have been asking for a police camp for years to improve safety and reduce crime. The government has now delivered on that promise, and we commend the administration for their efforts,” he said.

The Guagachhia Police Camp, set up temporarily on 22 August in Jamalpur village, was established to curb criminal activities such as river piracy, extortion, and illegal sand mining — issues that have plagued the area for years via both land and river routes.