Free Wi-Fi, telephone services launched at Sylhet airport

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) on Saturday launched free Wi-Fi and telephone services at Sylhet Osmani International Airport to enhance communication facilities for passengers.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb.

Addressing the event, he said the new services will significantly improve connectivity for both domestic and international travellers.

The Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology has announced that free Wi-Fi coverage will soon extend across the entire airport.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwar Alam was also present at the inauguration ceremony.