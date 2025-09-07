Polls environment fully favorable: EC Anwarul

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarker has said that the overall environment for holding the national election is completely favorable.

“We think that the environment for holding the election is 100 percent in favor. So far, we don’t see any unfavorable situation,” the EC said on Sunday at the Nirbachan Bhaban while responding to reporters.

In response to a question regarding any uncertainty over the upcoming election, the Election Commissioner replied, “The Commission does not think so… We have already announced our roadmap.”