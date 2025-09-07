Royal Enfield hosts first “Ride Out 2025” with BikeBD

Royal Enfield, the iconic motorcycle brand, hosted its first-ever “Ride Out 2025” event in Bangladesh, bringing together nearly 140 riders from across the country in a celebration of motorcycles, community and safe riding.

The event was held in collaboration with BikeBD, the country’s leading motorcycle platform founded by Suvro Sen.

The ride began at Royal Enfield’s flagship showroom in Tejgaon, Dhaka, where participants assembled for a unified start, showcasing the growing camaraderie among motorcyclists in Bangladesh.

The convoy then made its way to Chhuti Resort in Purbachal, where the ride culminated in a vibrant, festival-like gathering.

Beyond the ride itself, the event featured live music, games, group meals and opportunities for riders to connect and share their motorcycling journeys.

The emphasis was not only on fun but also on building a strong and responsible riding community, especially for new riders.

In line with Royal Enfield’s motto, “Pure Motorcycling,” the event celebrated the motorcycle as more than just a machine; highlighting its role in freedom, adventure, and personal connection.

Safety remained a key priority. Riders were required to wear helmets and proper riding gear, and were briefed on disciplined riding practices, reinforcing BikeBD’s long-standing mission to promote safe motorcycling in Bangladesh.

Suvro Sen, who has led BikeBD for over a decade, played a crucial role in organising the event. Under his leadership, BikeBD has become a trusted source for motorcycle reviews, road safety awareness, community events and digital content that educates and inspires.

The success of “Ride Out 2025” marked a milestone for Bangladesh’s motorcycling scene, setting the tone for more such community-driven events in the future.