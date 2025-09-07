7 warning signs your kidneys may be under stress, says nephrologist

Kidneys play a vital role in keeping the body balanced, filtering waste, regulating fluids and controlling key minerals. But when these organs are under stress, their warning signals often go unnoticed until damage has already begun.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, consultant nephrologist at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, Dr Mohit Khirbat, highlighted that recognising the early signs of kidney trouble is essential.

“Early detection of these signs can prevent long-term damage and keep your kidneys in overall good condition,” he said in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Dr Khirbat pointed out seven red flags that could indicate kidney stress:

Changes in urination patterns can serve as an early indicator. Passing urine more or less frequently than usual, experiencing foamy urine, or struggling to urinate should not be ignored. Persistent symptoms warrant medical advice.

Ongoing fatigue and weakness may also suggest kidney dysfunction. Kidneys help in producing a hormone necessary for red blood cell formation. Impaired function can reduce red blood cell levels, leading to anaemia, low energy, and exhaustion.

Swelling in the ankles, feet or hands is another sign. Reduced kidney function may cause fluid retention, as the body struggles to regulate salt and water balance.

Unusual puffiness around the eyes is linked to protein loss through urine, often a result of kidney damage. Dr Khirbat advised that such symptoms be tested by a physician.

Shortness of breath, even during rest, can occur if excess fluid builds up in the lungs or when anaemia develops due to kidney stress.

Persistent itching or dry skin that does not improve may signal waste accumulation in the body. Healthy kidneys normally filter such waste, but when compromised, toxins can affect the skin.

Recurring back or side pain could point to conditions such as kidney infections or stones, which put added strain on the organs.

“Your kidneys quietly but incessantly function to keep you in good health. If you experience any of these, it is critical that you get a nephrologist as soon as possible. Intervention can prevent complications and protect kidney function,” Dr Khirbat added.