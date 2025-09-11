Consensus Commission won’t impose any decisions: Ali Riaz

The National Consensus Commission (NCC) will not impose any decisions on its own as it will work out an execution plan based on what political parties want, said the commission’s Vice-Chairman Prof Ali Riaz on Thursday.

”The commission does not have the power to implement the July Charter. The commission can only recommend after consulting with all political parties.”

He made the remarks as the commission resumed talks in the morning at the Foreign Service Academy.

Prof Ali Riaz said, “In the last discussion, we were only able to agree on a few points, including the note of dissent. We had given a draft of that to you (the political parties), and you provided your feedback. There have been several discussions about the declaration. I hope the final draft can be delivered by this afternoon.”

“The cooperation the commission has received so far from all political parties has been remarkable,” Prof Riaz said, adding that almost every party has made concessions from its original positions.

Ali Riaz added, “The commission will consult an expert panel to decide which reforms the interim government can pursue immediately but will not dictate actions for elected representatives after polls.”