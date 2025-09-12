JUCSU election results likely by evening; vote counting completed in 14 halls

Vote counting for the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) election is currently underway, with results from 14 halls already finalized.

According to the university’s election commission on Friday (September 12), the counting has been ongoing for the past 13 hours. Vote counting in the remaining seven halls is still in progress.

Officials expect the final results of the JUCSU election to be announced by this evening. The counting began at 9:45 PM on Thursday (September 11).

This landmark election is being held after a gap of 33 years. Students cast their votes continuously from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Thursday to elect new leadership.

A total of 177 candidates are contesting for 25 positions in the central student union, while 445 candidates are running for various posts in the hall unions.