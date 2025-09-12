Vegetable, chicken prices soar in Dhaka markets

Prices of essential food items continue to climb in Dhaka, with vegetables and broiler chicken hitting record highs, while rice remains expensive and eggs show slight relief.

Broiler chicken is now selling at Tk 180-200 per kg, up from Tk 170-180 last week. A dozen eggs have dropped slightly to around Tk 140 due to increased supply.

Most vegetables, except potatoes and papaya, are above Tk 80 per kg. Eggplant sells for Tk 100-140, bitter gourd, chichinga, and kachur lati are Tk 100-120, potatoes Tk 25-30, and papaya Tk 35-40. Rice prices vary by type: Miniket Tk 72-85, Nazirshail Tk 75-95, Bri-28 Tk 62, and golden thick rice Tk 58-60.