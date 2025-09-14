Govt preparing for on-time LDC graduation: Anisuzzaman

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser Anisuzzaman Chowdhury has said that the government is preparing to graduate from the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) list within the scheduled timeframe.

Speaking at a seminar on “LDC Graduation and Bangladesh’s Preparedness” organized by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) on Saturday, Anisuzzaman said that the country’s economy—once in “ICU” due to reserve shortages and soaring inflation—has now stabilized and is gradually recovering. “We are working to complete the graduation in November 2026 as planned,” he said.

He added that the next elected government may seek a deferral if required.

The event was also attended by Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem, BAPI CEO Mustafizur Rahman, and Policy Exchange Bangladesh Chairman M. Mashrur Riaz.

ERF President Daulat Akhtar Mala chaired the seminar, with General Secretary Abul Kashem moderating.