’15 years of misrule should never comeback,’ Mahmudur Rahman says in ICT

Mahmudur Rahman, editor of daily Amar Desh, told the International Crimes Tribunal on Tuesday that justice for the July massacre must ensure there is no repeat of what he described as 15 years of authoritarian misrule in the country.

Testifying for the second consecutive day before Tribunal-1, chaired by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumder, Rahman said he had closely observed the rise, development, and decline of what he called a fascist regime over the past 16 years as a journalist, writer, and researcher.

He added that he had continuously tried to alert the public through writings and speeches.

“I want the perpetrators punished. Justice will help ease the grief of nearly 1,400 families of martyrs and 20,000 injured,” Rahman said. He added that just as Hitler’s crimes after World War II led to the vow of “Never Again,” Bangladesh too should ensure that no such oppressive rule returns through the tribunal’s verdict.

Following his deposition, state-appointed defense lawyer Md Amir Hossain began cross-examining Rahman on behalf of Sheikh Hasina and Kamal, which was still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Nahid Islam, convener of Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), was also scheduled to testify in the same case, though prosecutors said his statement might be delayed until Rahman’s cross-examination concludes.

Earlier in the day, former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, now a state witness, was produced from prison. His testimony marked the 16th day of hearings in the case.

On September 2, Mamun admitted to involvement in last year’s July-August crackdown, sought forgiveness, and accused Sheikh Hasina and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal of ordering the killings.

So far, 46 witnesses have testified before the tribunal. Their accounts have described widespread killings during the July-August protests last year, with families of victims and eyewitnesses demanding exemplary punishment for those they hold responsible, including Hasina and Kamal.

The tribunal formally indicted Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun on July 10 on five counts of crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown.

The prosecution’s case files span 8,747 pages, including witness lists, seized evidence, and a detailed record of victims. Eighty-one witnesses have been named in the case.