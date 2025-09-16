If you are a regular potato salad maker, you know that potatoes can absorb dressing pretty significantly. This might seem like quite a bit of dressing at first, but the salad will thicken up on standing. And if you refrigerate it, even more.

If you are thinking of bringing this corn and potato salad to a picnic or other potluck event, remember to pack the extra crumbled bacon in a separate baggie or container and sprinkle it on at the end to preserve the crunchiness.

Ingredients:

* One and a half pounds of Yukon Gold or waxy potatoes, peeled

* Kosher or coarse salt to taste

* Two cups of fresh corn kernels

* Half an onion, finely minced

* One-third cup plain Greek yoghurt

* One-third cup buttermilk

* One tablespoon of fresh lemon juice

* Half a teaspoon of finely grated lemon zest

* One tablespoon Dijon mustard

* Freshly ground pepper to taste

* Two tablespoons of chopped fresh basil leaves

* Half a cup of crumbled cooked bacon

Directions:

1. Cut the potatoes into half-inch dice. Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil over high heat, add the potatoes, partially cover the pot and simmer for about 10 minutes until the potatoes are almost fork-tender. Add the corn and simmer for another two minutes, until the potatoes are tender and the corn kernels crisp and just cooked through. Drain the potatoes and the corn; let them cool for about 10 minutes in the colander.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, mix together the onion, yoghurt, buttermilk, lemon juice, lemon zest, mustard, and salt and pepper.

3. Place the warm potatoes and corn, basil and half the bacon in a large bowl. Pour the dressing over it and toss to mix well. Turn into a serving bowl and top with the remainder of the crumbled bacon.