CA vows free, fair elections in February

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has pledged on Wednesday to hold a free, fair, transparent, and festive national election in the first half of February next year, calling it a “new beginning” for Bangladesh.

He made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) led by Mounir Satouri at the State Guest House Jamuna. “We have already announced the election timeline. It will be held in early February, just before Ramadan,” he said.

Yunus highlighted growing enthusiasm among the public, particularly the youth, as student council elections have resumed in universities after decades. “The general election will be peaceful, transparent, and festive. While some forces are attempting to delay the polls, the interim government is determined to hold them on schedule. Many young voters will cast their ballots for the first time in over 15 years,” he added.

During the hour-long discussion, both sides exchanged views on government reforms, Bangladesh’s democratic transition, development, and the ongoing Rohingya humanitarian crisis. Professor Yunus expressed gratitude for the EU’s continued support and called for additional aid to reopen schools in Rohingya camps recently closed due to funding shortages.

The visiting MEPs praised the interim government’s efforts, calling Bangladesh one of the few countries “moving in the right direction.”

Lutfey Siddiqi, the Chief Adviser’s special envoy, highlighted key labor reforms, noting that these steps would strengthen Bangladesh-EU relations.