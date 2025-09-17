Mandatory pre-case mediation launched in 12 districts : Law Adviser Asif Nazrul

To reduce case backlogs and expand access to justice for the poor, the government has introduced mandatory pre-case mediation in 12 districts, including Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Moulvibazar.

The pilot programme, inaugurated today in Sylhet by Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, will come into official practice from tomorrow.

It requires parties to attempt mediation through legal aid offices before filing certain civil and family cases.

The amendments to the Legal Aid Ordinance make mediation mandatory in matters such as maintenance, dowry, house rent, and family disputes. If mediation fails, parties can proceed to court.

Describing the initiative as “unprecedented in the country’s history,” Asif Nazrul said, “We have brought changes that no political government has ever dared. If continued, this will greatly expand opportunities for the poor and disadvantaged to seek justice quickly and at minimum cost.”

He noted that experienced retired district judges and senior joint district judges will oversee the mediation process, supported by junior officers.

“We involved retired judges because they are capable, respected, and willing to contribute with modest honorarium. Their presence strengthens trust in the system,” he added.

The law adviser also highlighted broader reforms, including amendments to the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC) and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), reforms of women and children tribunals, and the separation of civil and criminal courts.