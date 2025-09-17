Mother-son among 3 killed in Habiganj accidents

At least three people, including a mother and her son, were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents involving buses, CNG-run auto-rickshaws, a covered van, truck, and pick-up van in different parts of Habiganj on Wednesday (September 17).

The fatal accidents took place throughout the day along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bahubal, Nabiganj, and Shayestaganj upazilas.

The dead mother and son were identified as Shamima Akter, 35, and her 4-year-old son Tawki Ahmed from Sagardighi Paschimpara under Baniachong upazila.

Around 12:00 pm, a Sylhet-bound Saudia Paribahan bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in front of Dinarpur College in Nabiganj, killing Shamima and her son on the spot. Highway police recovered the bodies and sent them to morgue.

Earlier in the morning, in Hafizpur area of Bahubal upazila, a Khulna-bound Shyamoli Paribahan bus collided with an oncoming covered van. The van driver, Furkan Mia from Khulna, was seriously injured and later died at the hospital.

In another accident on the same morning, two people were injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Deundi Road area of Shayestaganj. Their identities are yet to be confirmed.

Sanjay Chakraborty, operations officer at Shayestaganj Highway Police Station, said the injured were sent to the hospital and the deceased to the morgue. Efforts are underway to clear the accident-damaged vehicles from the highway.