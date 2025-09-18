Yunus offered on August 4 to head interim govt: Nahid

The Jatiyo Nagorik Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has told the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) that Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus was contacted on August 4 last year and offered the position of head of a new government, days before the collapse of the government.

Nahid, a key witness in the case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ex-Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, made the statement during the 47th witness session on Thursday.

His testimony was recorded by the two-member ICT-1 panel, led by Justice Golam Mortza Majumdar, from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM.

He alleged that during the movement, police and other law enforcement agencies fired indiscriminately at protesters, including orders to shoot from helicopters. Armed cadres of the Awami League and its affiliates also targeted demonstrators with firearms. Nahid held Sheikh Hasina, Kamal, and law enforcement leaders responsible for these killings, stating that the acts were carried out under their directives to consolidate power.

Nahid added that media later confirmed the use of helicopters and lethal weapons against protesters, and urged the tribunal to ensure strict punishment for all involved.

He also described how the “March to Dhaka” protest was initially scheduled for August 6 but moved to August 5 due to government preparations to thwart it, including a curfew, internet and mobile shutdowns, and threats of arrests or disappearances. During this period, organizers liaised with Dr. Yunus regarding the formation of a new government, formally offering him the role of prime minister.

Earlier, on Wednesday (September 17), Nahid’s testimony had begun but was adjourned before completion.