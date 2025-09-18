Evaly’s Russell, his wife sentenced to 3-year in jail for fraud

A Dhaka court has sentenced Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Russell and Chairperson Shamima Nasrin to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a case filed over fraud and embezzlement.

The verdict was delivered on Thursday by Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Monirul Islam. Alongside the jail term, the court imposed a fine of Tk 10,000 each, with an additional three months imprisonment in default.

Both convicts were absent during the verdict, prompting the court to issue the arrest warrants.

The case was filed in December 2023 by victim Md Abul Kalam Azad, who alleged that Evaly lured customers through flashy advertisements and false promises. He claimed to have paid Tk 23 lakh for 11 motorcycles, which were never delivered.

After an investigation by the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), charges were framed in December 2024. Following witness testimonies, the court handed down the sentence.