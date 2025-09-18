Aryan Khan attends debut series premiere with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi; Bollywood stars show support

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made a high-profile appearance at the premiere of his debut Netflix series The Ba**ds of Bollywood on Wednesday night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. Adding to the buzz was the presence of his rumoured girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, though the two arrived separately and avoided posing together.

Aryan, dressed in an all-black ensemble, looked sharp on the red carpet, while Larissa — a Brazilian model-turned-actor — stunned in an elegant off-shoulder black gown. The two have sparked dating rumours after being seen together on various occasions, but neither has confirmed the relationship publicly.

The star-studded event saw major Bollywood celebrities in attendance, including Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah, Kajol-Ajay Devgn, and Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene.

The Khan family turned out in full support of Aryan. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and younger son AbRam coordinated in stylish black outfits, while Suhana Khan added a pop of colour in a stunning yellow bodycon dress.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood

The series, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, marks Aryan Khan’s creative debut. He shares writing and co-creator credits with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. The show boasts a compelling ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, and Manoj Pahwa.

While Aryan has chosen to stay behind the camera, his first outing in the industry is already drawing significant attention, both for its star-studded launch and the buzz surrounding his off-screen life.